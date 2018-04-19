A plan to transform land along Jericho Turnpike on the Elwood-Dix Hills border into a 486,380-square-foot commercial center is back on the Huntington Town Board’s agenda after years of delay.

The board has set a May 17 public hearing to consider changing the town’s comprehensive plan to accommodate the $80-million project, known as Villadom, that has divided residents.

The project was introduced in 2013 but has remained stalled since 2016 after the town planning board chose to not make a recommendation to set a public hearing as required for the comprehensive plan change. The planning board in February recommended the public hearing.

Great Neck-based Villadom Corp. President Kris Torkan said he’s ready to move forward.

“We’ve been working with the community, civic groups, town officials, and the planning board, and have addressed as many concerns that have been raised to us,” Torkan said “So I’m hopeful and think it’s a great project for the community.”

The center — between Manor Road and Warner Road on property leased by Villadom for 99 years — would include a combined 245,500 square feet of office space and fitness center, and 240,880 square feet of retail and commercial space on 49.28 acres of the overall site.

The development is to be constructed as six separate structures with five small buildings along Jericho Turnpike and the sixth structure housing the majority of the commercial spaces parallel to Jericho Turnpike near the rear of the developed area.

The parcel east of the proposed center, which had been an apple farm for decades, is not part of the Villadom plan.

Torkan has promised community benefits such as a new library, tax revenues to the Elwood school district, town, and county, and the creation of new jobs.

Steve Spucces, president of the Greater Huntington Civic Group which continues to support the project, said the developer met with his organization and the Elwood Taxpayers Association more than 20 times over the years and is an example of how a developer should approach a community.

“This builder unlike many other builders, is doing things the right way: he’s coming to the community hat in hand saying ‘this is what I want to do, I’m looking for feedback,’” Spucces said.

Other groups of residents, led by Andrew Kaplan and Lisa Bloomstein, said the project is not right for the location, would be devastating environmentally and create traffic congestion. Kaplan said a petition collected more than 4,000 signatures opposing the plan.

“I’d be open to other ideas for the property but only something that is additive, something that’s worth amending the contract between the town and its residents,” Kaplan said. “Building on top of the aquifer is not it.”

Robert Rocklein, treasurer with Huntington Matters, which also supports the proposal, said he hopes all sides can come to an agreement.

“We feel the community benefits that will result from enabling this project will greatly outweigh the perceived negative features or impacts which will likely be mitigated during the building process,” Rocklein said.

The public hearing will be held at Elwood Middle School, 478 Elwood Rd., at 7 p.m. Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci during his campaign promised to make it easier for residents to attend town board meetings by moving them to different locations occasionally.