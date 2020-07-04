Two greenhouses burned at 211 Burrs Lane in Dix Hills Saturday morning, said Melville Fire Department Chief David Kaplan.

The fire was reported at 6:34 a.m. There were no injuries and four other greenhouses at the site were undamaged, Kaplan said.

There is no indication of what started the fire, Kaplan said. A Suffolk police spokeswoman said detectives were investigating.

The Burrs Lane address is registered to a company called Suburban Water Gardens. Suburban’s website says it specializes in supplies for water gardens, koi ponds and bonsai trees.

Frank Bongiorno, the owner’s son, said an employee discovered the fire, which burned one greenhouse that was empty and one that held water plants. Koi fish that are raised elsewhere on the property were unharmed.

"Thank God one of the guys was there," he said.

Bongiorno said he was "befuddled" about what might have started the fire. One greenhouse did have a heater, but that device had not been turned on in months, he said.