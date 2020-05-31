TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man charged after fatal hit and run in Dix Hills

Scene of fatal hit-run crash on Straight Path/Seaman

Scene of fatal hit-run crash on Straight Path/Seaman Neck Road in Dix Hills, Saturday night, May 30, 2020. The vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway at the intersection of Clarendon Street at approximately 10:55 p.m. and the driver fled the scene. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Dix Hills man was arrested and charged after he fled the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian in the hamlet Saturday night, Suffolk police said.

Romero Crossman, 22, was driving a 2009 BMW 528i northbound on Straight Path/Seaman Neck Road when the car hit a man crossing at the Clarendon Street intersection just before 11 p.m., Suffolk police said.

The pedestrian, Maged Ayoub, 51, of Dix Hills, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Crossman fled the scene, but was found about 12:30 a.m. and arrested near his home, police said.

He faces a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and also received a summons for driving without a license. Crossman was held overnight at the Second Precinct and is expected to be arraigned Sunday in First District Court in Central Islip.

The BMW was impounded.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

