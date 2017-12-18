TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police seek missing Dix Hills teen

Cassandra Bercy, a Dix Hills teen, was reported

Cassandra Bercy, a Dix Hills teen, was reported missing last month, police said.

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Suffolk County police said Monday that they need help finding a missing Dix Hills teenager who left a residential and community outreach center and has not returned.

Authorities said Cassandra Bercy, 17, left Madonna Heights residential center in Dix Hills at 12:10 a.m. on Nov. 19. This is the third time Bercy has gone missing since September, police said. Bercy is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and is known to wear glasses.

Anyone with information about Bercy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 631-854-8252.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

