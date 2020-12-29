TODAY'S PAPER
Dix Hills woman, daughter, 2, missing since Monday, Suffolk police say

Kristen Moore, 41, and her daughter, Alyssa Scott-Moore,

Kristen Moore, 41, and her daughter, Alyssa Scott-Moore, 2. Credit: SCPD

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
A mother and daughter from Dix Hills have been reported missing since Monday afternoon, Suffolk County Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said that Kristen Moore, 41, and her 2-year-old daughter, Alyssa Scott-Moore, didn't return home after leaving for a doctor's appointment Monday at about 4:30 p.m.

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate the two.

Police said Moore may drive a gray pickup truck, had previously lived in Bay Shore and has family in Ohio.

Police ask anyone with information about their location to call 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

