A mother and daughter from Dix Hills have been reported missing since Monday afternoon, Suffolk County Police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police said that Kristen Moore, 41, and her 2-year-old daughter, Alyssa Scott-Moore, didn't return home after leaving for a doctor's appointment Monday at about 4:30 p.m.

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate the two.

Police said Moore may drive a gray pickup truck, had previously lived in Bay Shore and has family in Ohio.

Police ask anyone with information about their location to call 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.