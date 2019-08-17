TODAY'S PAPER
Motoryclist killed in crash with another motorcycle in Dix Hills, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A crash involving two motorcyclists in Dix Hills Friday evening resulted in the death of one of the men, Suffolk police said.

Andrew Parisi, 20, of Farmingdale, was headed west on a 2018 Yamaha on Express Drive North, east of Exit 51, when he hit the 2007 Honda motorbike driven by Nikolas Manitaras, 20, of North Massapequa, about 6:35 p.m., police said.

Losing control, Parisi ended up in a wooded area, according to the police, who are investigating the collision.

Parisi was pronounced dead at Huntington Hospital, where he was taken by a North Shore University Medical Center ambulance, police said. Manitaras was not injured.

Both motorcycles were impounded so that they can undergo safety checks. Anyone with information should call police at 631-854-8252.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

