The Huntington Town Board has voted to approve a zoning change for a Dix Hills parcel, clearing the way for the construction of an 86-unit senior housing development for those 55 and older.

The owners of DeLalio Sod Farms LLC, at 652 Deer Park Ave., applied for the zoning change to allow the 9-acre property to go from residence district to garden apartment special district.

The property is on the east side of Deer Park Avenue, south of Half Hollow Road. The land is a former sod farm that is used as a contractors’ yard, town officials said.

Plans call for two, two-story buildings in the front center of the property. Behind those would be three more two-story buildings containing single-level condominium units, and on the northern and southern edges of the property would be five additional two-story buildings.

The development would also include a community building, outdoor pool and an on-site sewage treatment plant.

The town board voted to approve the measure 3-1-1 at its meeting last Wednesday. Supervisor Frank Petrone and board members Mark Cuthbertson and Tracey Edwards voted yes; Susan Berland abstained, and Gene Cook voted no.