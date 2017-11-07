Quick action by firefighters kept a car fire contained to an attached garage at a Dix Hills town house complex Tuesday morning, a Suffolk fire department official said.

The fire was reported in a 911 call at 8:20 a.m.

Dix Hills firefighters responded to The Gates of Dix Hills on Sabrina Court, off Deer Park Road, and, assisted by firefighters from Melville and Huntington Manor, had the blaze under control within 20 minutes under the direction of Dix Hills Chief Tom Napolitano, spokesman Steve Silverman said.

As a result, damage was contained to the garage of the two-story town house.

About 40 firefighters battled the blaze, with seven trucks on scene, Silverman said. Crews from the Commack Volunteer Ambulance Corps and the Huntington Community First Aid Squad also responded. There were no reported injuries.

Greenlawn firefighters handled standby coverage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Town of Huntington fire marshal and Suffolk police arson squad.