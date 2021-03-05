Two Suffolk County police officers rescued a cat and a dog from a burning home in Central Islip on Friday after hearing pleas from two boys to save their beloved pets, authorities said.

Officers Sergio Rivera and James Galanos rescued a 2-year-old male cat named Tiger, and an 11-year-old male Chihuahua named JJ, from the 3:10 p.m. fire at a home on Oak Street, police said in a statement.

Cops said when Rivera and Galanos arrived at the house, two boys, brothers, ages 11 and 13, were exiting the front door and told them about their animals.

The children "alerted the officers their cat and dog were inside," police said. The two officers worked together to save the family’s pets, cops said.

"The officers made entry through the back of the house, and saw Tiger, a 2-year-old male cat run away from the fire toward the basement door. Due to the smoke, the officers could not locate the dog. The officers then heard JJ, a 2-year-old male Chihuahua whimpering near a couch, where they found him inside a cage, in close proximity to the fire. Officer Rivera grabbed the cage and he and Officer Galanos exited the house along with the dog," police said.

The ordeal, however, was not over because Tiger was still unaccounted for.

The story, however, ended happily not long after, police said.

"Officer Galanos went back into the home, and found Tiger, in the basement," cops said.

Neither the animals, nor the boys were injured, police said.

The Central Islip Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Suffolk police detectives with the Arson Section are investigating the cause of the blaze, officials said.