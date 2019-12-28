TODAY'S PAPER
Firefighters rescue therapy dog from West Babylon pond

The West Babylon Fire Department rescued a dog

The West Babylon Fire Department rescued a dog stuck in the pond next to the Sunrise Assisted Living facility on Montauk Highway around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Credit: Paul Mazza

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Firefighters pulled a therapy dog from a West Babylon pond Saturday afternoon, the first animal rescue call the fire department has handled in nearly a decade, officials said.

About 30 firefighters responded to the 5:35 p.m. call and got the dog out of the water in less than half an hour, said Eric Schumann, fire chief of the West Babylon Fire Department.

Schumann said it was unclear how the dog ended up in the pond, which is a few feet deep near Sunrise of West Babylon, an assisted living facility that keeps the dog, on Montauk Highway. 

Four firefighters in dry suits, which kept them warm and dry in the cold water, were roped into the pond to rescue the dog.

Schumann, the owner of a dachshund, said Saturday’s call was the first animal rescue his department had handled since he became chief eight year ago.

This year alone, the fire department has responded to more than 3,920 calls, including about 10 water rescues. But unlike many of the incidents first responders go to, the chief said Saturday's call had an “upbeat” ending.

A staff member of the senior living community declined to comment about the incident Saturday evening.

