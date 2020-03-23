TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
CLOSINGS
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
37° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police rescue dog from Coram apartment fire

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk County Sixth Precinct police officers responding to a 911 call reporting a child trapped in an apartment fire arrived at the scene Sunday night in Coram to find all the human occupants of the residence had managed to safely escape — but that the family dog was trapped in the upstairs apartment.

Police said the two officers, Anthony Martuccio and Justin DiMatteo, joined by an unnamed Good Samaritan, entered the apartment complex and managed to rescue the dog, which was reunited with the family.

The incident occurred at the Pinewoods Estates complex on Pinewoods Crescent at about 6:50 p.m., police said.

Police identified the dog only as an American Bulldog mix.

Fire officials said Middle Island Fire Department, along with firefighters from four additional departments supplying mutual aid, all responded to the scene, extinguishing the blaze. Police and fire officials said no one was injured in the fire. It was not immediately clear how many people were displaced by the incident, though police said Arson Section detectives are investigating the cause.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer has suggested repairing Deer Park residents offer downtown wish list
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task Trump: NY to get 1,000 beds for coronavirus patients, more to come
A desolate Main Street in Kings Park on Shop owners worry if business will survive shutdown
Jeffrey Chartier drives his RV. Feds: 2 ex-stockbrokers convicted of 'pump and dump' scheme
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks about Covid-19 Curran establishes succession plan during coronavirus scare
People shop in a farmers market in Prospect De Blasio vows to offer plan to reduce density in parks
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search