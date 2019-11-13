Suffolk County police said Seventh Precinct officers rescued six dogs left unattended outside in frigid overnight temperatures in Manorville late Tuesday.

The rescue involved three bloodhounds and three beagles, ranging between 1 and 5 years old, who were transported to a shelter in Selden, police said.

Police said a 911 call received at 10:40 p.m. reported two of the dogs had been left chained outside, and two were found in cages, all unattended, without access to shelter, in what was described as "a nonresidential area" on Toppings Path near County Road 111. Responding officers said not only did the dogs not have access to shelter, but said the temperature at the time was 23 degrees — and that the water found in nearby dog bowls was frozen.

The dogs were placed with Animal Emergency Service on Middle Country Road.

Police are asking anyone with information about the dogs to call the Seventh Precinct Crime Section at 631-852-8726.