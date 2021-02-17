TODAY'S PAPER
Rescuers monitor dolphins at creek in Southold

Two dolphins made their way into Jockey Creek

Two dolphins made their way into Jockey Creek in Southold on Wednesday. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Ted Phillips ted.phillips@newsday.com @tedephillips
Marine life rescuers are observing a pair of dolphins for any signs of distress after they swam into Jockey Creek in Southold Wednesday.

"All we have to do is wait and watch to see whether they go back out into the bay," Charles Bowman, president of the board of the New York Marine Rescue Center, said.

Bowman said his organization was called by the Southold bay constables Wednesday after the dolphins, which appear to be a mature animal and a younger animal, were spotted in the creek. "We can't really do anything until one or both of them strands and that point it indicates there's something physically wrong."

Bowman said a staff member lives nearby and will be looking for the dolphins Thursday to see what they do, but staff won't be getting in the water due to the expected winter storm.

Ted Phillips covers the Town of Oyster Bay and has been a reporter at Newsday since 2011. Over his career he has covered state government in Albany, municipal finance, local government, crime, economic development and armed conflict.

