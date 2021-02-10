Former Huntington official charged with making false claims 

The former director of maritime services for the Town of Huntington was indicted by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday.

A DA spokesperson said Dominic Spada was arraigned on charges of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a felony; making a punishable false written statement, a misdemeanor; second-degree falsifying business records, a misdemeanor; and fifth-degree conspiracy, a misdemeanor.

Spada, 58, of Huntington, was released on his own recognizance, the spokesperson said.

The DA's office said he falsified his work experience on an application with the Suffolk County Department of Civil Service and conspired with another individual to corroborate the false claims.

Huntington Supervisor Chad Lupinacci said Friday in a statement that he asked Spada to resign.

Lupinacci said he requested Spada’s resignation on Thursday after a discussion, but did not say what led him to the decision.

Spada was appointed deputy director of maritime services in 2018 after losing his bid for a Suffolk County Legislature seat. He was named director last June.