Blankets, sweatshirts and toiletries were among the donated items that Long Islanders said Tuesday they would give as birthday gifts to teens in foster care and homeless shelters.

Led by the nonprofit Birthday Wishes of Long Island and Maryann Birmingham, owner of Case’s Place in New Suffolk, the second annual Case’s for Cases event was held, albeit as a drop off event last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. They collected $10,000 in combined cash and gift donations.

"Many of them have never had a birthday party," said Jamie Rapfogel, director of Birthday Wishes of Long Island, at their office in Hicksville. "They’ve never blown out candles on a cake and, honestly … the feeling that they matter, getting something like new things to remember that people care about them on Long Island just really helps build them, their self-esteem, really helps them feel good about themselves."

Rapfogel said because of the pandemic donations were down 40% and their usual March fundraiser was canceled.

According to the Suffolk County Department of Social Services, 492 children are in foster care and 376 families are homeless.

Birmingham started the Case's for Cases event in 2019 after reading Regina Calcaterra’s memoir "Etched in Sand" about her experience growing up homeless on the Island. Calcaterra said donated items should focus on what teens would have in their bedrooms to give them "peace of mind."

"It touched my heart," Birmingham said. "I just hope that one day as I did seeing my mother give myself and then my children and grandchildren, we just hope to continue to pay this forward."

Her group, Case’s for Cases, works to get "cases," such as duffel bags, for teens to carry their belongings rather than using trash bags.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Tuesday said individuals and families in crisis were having a worse time because of the pandemic.

"In this case kids who are in homeless shelters, who are in the most difficult and challenging and heartbreaking of circumstances," Bellone said. "To be giving them a little bit of love and light in a dark situation, that’s what Birthday Wishes of Long Island does and particularly in this pandemic, they need as much support and as much help as they get in carrying out that mission."

To donate, visit longisland.birthdaywishes.org.

