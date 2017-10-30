This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 49° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 49° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

DOT: More overnight closures on Route 347 for repaving work

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

There will be additional overnight lane closures this week for repaving of state Route 347/Smithtown Bypass between Terry Road in Hauppauge and Gibbs Pond Road in Nesconset, officials said.

One lane will be closed eastbound Monday to Friday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and westbound between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., the state Department of Transportation said.

The project is part of a modernization of the roadway into a modified boulevard and suburban greenway for 15 miles through the towns of Smithtown, Islip, and Brookhaven, DOT said.

Headshot
By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Special counsel Robert Mueller departs a meeting with 1600: Manafort marks Mueller's first move
The Perles family, dad Greg, Dylan, 19, Zoe, Family tradition raised $10G for food pantry
Suffolk County police are offering a reward for Who killed this 22-year-old? Police seek tips
The breach on Fire Island, just south of Sandy’s impact continues on southern LI
Jericho and Syosset firefighters battle a van fire Officials: Van fire jams LIE commute
Massapequa High School students Sarah Lewis, left, Renee LI school channels ‘Star Wars’ for homecoming