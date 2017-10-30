There will be additional overnight lane closures this week for repaving of state Route 347/Smithtown Bypass between Terry Road in Hauppauge and Gibbs Pond Road in Nesconset, officials said.

One lane will be closed eastbound Monday to Friday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and westbound between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., the state Department of Transportation said.

The project is part of a modernization of the roadway into a modified boulevard and suburban greenway for 15 miles through the towns of Smithtown, Islip, and Brookhaven, DOT said.