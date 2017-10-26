Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 53° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    SuffolkLong Island

    DOT: Mute swans focus of hearing tonight in Hauppauge


    By  joan.gralla@newsday.com

    Reprints + -

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    A new draft management plan for mute swans will be the focus of a Thursday evening public hearing in Hauppauge, one year after a state law blocked plans to eradicate them.

    This is the Department of Environmental Conservation’s third attempt to deal with flocks of the large swans, imported from Europe in the 1800s, the agency said.

    The new effort aims to control the number of mute swans,...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota leaves federal court DA Spota ‘leaving my post’ after federal indictment Suffolk County police investigate the scene where  officials Cops: Man using leaf blower fatally hit by Jeep Police: ‘We are prepared’ for Suffolk marathon

    Security measures for Sunday’s Suffolk County marathon were announced Thursday by Police Commissioner Timothy Sini,

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK