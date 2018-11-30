The Islip Town Board voted unanimously Thursday to protect buildings and landmarks at Dowling College’s Oakdale campus by rezoning it to a landmark preservation district.

The campus previously was zoned residential. The new zoning designation still allows for homes to be built on the campus, Islip officials said.

The 5-0 vote means the distinct would preserve the mansion, performing arts center, "Love Tree" and well on the campus, formerly part of the "Idle Hour" estate of William K. Vanderbilt, the grandson of railroad tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt.

A separate hearing process will determine how the preserved buildings will be used, officials said. Mercury International LLC bought the campus in 2017 for $26.1 million. The campus has gone largely unused since Dowling went bankrupt and closed in 2016.

The designation gives Mercury options for how to use the preserved buildings. Officials with Mercury have not said publicly how they will use the campus, but have mulled a private school, private lodge or mooring wharf.

Maryann Almes, president of the Oakdale Historical Society, told board members she has worked two years to save buildings on the campus from demolition.

“Please help us preserve this jewel for future generations,” she said. “What they do with it is not what we’re talking about today. We’re talking about pure preservation.”