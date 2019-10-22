Lindenhurst is receiving $350,000 from Suffolk County to help improve walkability in the village’s downtown.

County Executive Steve Bellone announced the award on Tuesday inside of a recently opened pizza restaurant on Wellwood Avenue. Bellone noted the village's efforts to bring in businesses to the downtown, as well as the 260-unit apartment project that recently broke ground nearby on Hoffman Avenue.

"They're really charting s great course here for this historic village, this critical village in Suffolk County," Bellone said.

Lindenhurst Mayor Mike Lavorata said the village board has not decided how to use the money. He said the village would like to make improvements based off a recently completed walkability study, such as improved crosswalks, or use the grant to purchase land to add needed parking.

The money comes from Jumpstart Suffolk, an initiative launched by Bellone in 2013 to provide capital funds to help with the planning and development of “regionally significant, vibrant mixed-use transit-oriented development” in downtowns and adjacent areas.

The grant is one of eight totaling more than $3 million that were given to communities across the county this year for projects ranging from $100,000 toward the restoration of waterfalls in Babylon Village to $625,000 toward a municipal parking garage in Patchogue Village.