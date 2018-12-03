The Long Island Regional Planning Council will unveil a study Thursday of the impact of millions of dollars in public and private funding geared toward revitalizing downtown Patchogue.

Mayor Paul Pontieri said the council looked at more than 12 years of data and information to complete the study, which focuses on sales tax revenue, impacts on school districts, the number of permanent full-time jobs created in the municipality, construction jobs and local spending.

“It’s pretty interesting and could change the dynamic of how large housing projects are perceived by the public,” Pontieri said of the report, which took six months to complete.

Downtown Patchogue has grown rapidly in recent years, from successful projects such as the $100 million New Village, a complex with more than 700 apartments, and $1 million in renovations to the theater.

In addition, restaurants and clubs have transformed the village into a hub for young adults seeking nightlife and dining options while attracting new residents and visitors from around the region.

In February, board members rezoned the downtown Terry Street area from an assortment of residential and business uses to create the arts district. The century-old Carnegie Library found a home downtown when it reopened in October 2016 after being moved twice and undergoing a $1.5 million renovation.

Results of the study will be analyzed and made public at 10 a.m. Thursday during a presentation at the Patchogue Theatre of the Performing Arts.

“The results are very interesting and informative, and I believe will have a positive effect on the growth of and the sustainability of Long Island’s economy,” Pontieri said in a statement.