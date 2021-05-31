TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Riverhead board to vote on 2 proposals to host drag racing at EPCAL

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

The fate of two planned drag racing events that would take place in late summer at the Enterprise Park at Calverton in Riverhead — which some residents have opposed — will be decided Wednesday when the Riverhead Town Board votes on whether to allow the races.

The board has two resolutions on its agenda for the 2 p.m. Town Hall meeting. One is a special event application for the "Race Track Not Street at EPCAL Drag Racing Series" over four weekends in August and September. The second seeks approval for the "Scrambul Runway Challenge Drag Racing Event," a two-day competition and exhibit now rescheduled from June 19 and 20 to the weekend of Sept. 25 and 26.

Residents and civic group representatives said they worry that drag racing might generate noise for those who live nearby and cause pollution at the site’s environmentally sensitive areas.

Pete Scalzo, 76, of Sarasota, Florida, a drag racing enthusiast who is promoting the "Race Track Not Street at EPCAL Drag Racing Series," told Newsday that he proposed drag racing at EPCAL to previous administrations and boards, but nothing ever came of it.

"It’s been years and there’s been others besides myself proposing something like this," Scalzo said. "I think it’s about time a town board is open to saying ‘Let’s listen to this.’ We know there is some interest in this. Let’s see if this is something that can work."

Scalzo’s competition would be held Aug. 21-22, Aug. 28-29, Sept. 4-5 and Sept. 11-12. Some races are scheduled in the morning and others would conclude in the evening. He said cars would have to have mufflers and motorcycles will be barred from competing so noise can be reduced.

On the environmental concerns, Scalzo said he moved back his event dates to avoid disrupting the bird nesting season at the property, which he said he heard concerned some residents. He added that he is confident event staff will be able to keep spectators away from the site’s delicate environmental areas.

John McAuliff, a Rolling Woods resident and member of local watchdog group EPCAL Watch, told Newsday that while his group was glad the rescheduled dates for both proposed events will not disrupt bird nesting season, they still prefer the site not host drag racing.

"It’s not a path that we should go down, and I’m sorry for the people who are big fans of drag racing, but that’s just not appropriate for this area," McAuliff said.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Latest Long Island News

A sign posted on the door of the
Wyandanch library, shut by pandemic, gets budget OK
Sandy Fiore, owner of Hampton Balloon & Party
Two East End towns looking at banning helium balloons
People cross the street on Main Street in
Long Island forecast: Drying out Monday, although clouds remain
Travelers at Kennedy Airport on Friday, the start
Travelers take to the air for holiday travel
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Sunday on infrastructure
Buttigieg: Time running out for GOP on infrastructure bill
Suffolk County police officer Thomas Joy, with food
Community groups turn out to support members of vandalized Brentwood mosque
Didn’t find what you were looking for?