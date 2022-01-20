TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Riverhead board OKs new drag races at EPCAL despite objections from residents

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Riverhead is giving the go-ahead to four drag-racing events scheduled for later this year.

The races will take place at the Enterprise Park at Calverton after being approved at the Riverhead Town Board’s Wednesday meeting. Several residents voiced concerns about noise disruptions in their neighborhoods and environmental worries regarding the events’ affect on the EPCAL property.

Similar concerns were raised last year when the board approved drag racing at EPCAL that took place in September. The board anticipated that the event would bring in about $10,000 in lease fee revenue for the town, according to Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

Check back for more updates to this story.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Latest Long Island News

Seven Long Island public school students were named
Seven LI students make finals of Regeneron science competition
From left, Salvadoran Consul Henry Salgado, and community
A community comes together to 'put food in the fridge that people will actually eat'
Registered Nurse Bobchak Rylee checking on a patient
On the front lines of omicron: It 'hit us like a tidal wave.'
Snow falls as a man walks on Ocean
Forecast: Snow is falling on Long Island
A barge, seen stationed off Lido Beach on
Barge off Long Beach surveys best route for wind-powered cable
The foot traffic was relatively light on a
Survey says: Omicron delays employers' back-to-office plans
Didn’t find what you were looking for?