Riverhead is giving the go-ahead to four drag-racing events scheduled for later this year.

The races will take place at the Enterprise Park at Calverton after being approved at the Riverhead Town Board’s Wednesday meeting. Several residents voiced concerns about noise disruptions in their neighborhoods and environmental worries regarding the events’ affect on the EPCAL property.

Similar concerns were raised last year when the board approved drag racing at EPCAL that took place in September. The board anticipated that the event would bring in about $10,000 in lease fee revenue for the town, according to Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar.

