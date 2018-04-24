Cops: Driver airlifted after Eastport-Northampton rollover crash
The driver of a vehicle that overturned Tuesday morning was airlifted by Suffolk County police helicopter to an area hospital, Southampton Town police said.
The one-vehicle accident occurred at 8:53 a.m. on County Road 51, about a mile west of Speonk Riverhead Road, police said.
The crash near the border of Eastport and Northampton was being investigated, with the vehicle impounded for a safety check, police said.
