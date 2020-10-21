TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Driver killed after car hits tree in Middle Island, Suffolk police say

Firefighters at the scene of a fatal single-car

Firefighters at the scene of a fatal single-car crash on Rocky Point Road in Middle Island late Tuesday night. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A driver died after crashing a 2007 Infiniti sedan into a tree, which then caught fire in Middle Island late Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

No one else was in the car, which was headed south on Rocky Point Road by Whiskey Road when the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m., police said.

The motorist, who police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the crash site. The Middle Island Fire Department put out the fire, police said.

No more information was released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

