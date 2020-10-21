A driver died after crashing a 2007 Infiniti sedan into a tree, which then caught fire in Middle Island late Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

No one else was in the car, which was headed south on Rocky Point Road by Whiskey Road when the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m., police said.

The motorist, who police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the crash site. The Middle Island Fire Department put out the fire, police said.

No more information was released.