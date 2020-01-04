TODAY'S PAPER
Driver fled after crashing into two utility poles in Amityville, police say

Amityville police and firefighters, the North Amityville Fire

Amityville police and firefighters, the North Amityville Fire Company and Suffolk County police responded to an overturned car at Route 110 and Locust Drive in Amityville late Friday night. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Suffolk County police are searching for a driver who crashed into two utility poles in Amityville and fled the scene Friday night.

Police said they found a car overturned on southbound Route 110 at Locust Drive about 11:30 p.m. When police arrived, the driver had run away and has not yet been found.

Police are not aware of anyone else that was in the car or involved in the crash. 

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

