Driver fled after crashing into two utility poles in Amityville, police say
Suffolk County police are searching for a driver who crashed into two utility poles in Amityville and fled the scene Friday night.
Police said they found a car overturned on southbound Route 110 at Locust Drive about 11:30 p.m. When police arrived, the driver had run away and has not yet been found.
Police are not aware of anyone else that was in the car or involved in the crash.
