The driver of a Jeep that went airborne after he lost control and struck a 7-Eleven in Brentwood early Saturday morning died at the scene, Suffolk police said.

The man had been driving the 2016 Jeep Cherokee west on Express Drive North. The collision occurred at the 260 Motor Parkway store at about 2:25 a.m., police said.

The Jeep was impounded. Safety checks will be performed during the investigation.

The motorist’s identity was not released.