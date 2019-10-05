TODAY'S PAPER
Driver killed after hitting 7-11 in Brentwood, police say

The driver of a Jeep that went airborne

The driver of a Jeep that went airborne after he lost control and struck a 7-Eleven in Brentwood early Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019 died at the scene, Suffolk police said. The man had been driving the 2016 Jeep Cherokee west on Express Drive North. The collision occurred at the 260 Motor Parkway store at about 2:25 a.m., police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service/Evan Rolla

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The driver of a Jeep that went airborne after he lost control and struck a 7-Eleven in Brentwood early Saturday morning died at the scene, Suffolk police said.

The man had been driving the 2016 Jeep Cherokee west on Express Drive North. The collision occurred at the 260 Motor Parkway store at about 2:25 a.m., police said.

The Jeep was impounded. Safety checks will be performed during the investigation.

The motorist’s identity was not released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

