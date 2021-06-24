A 25-year-old woman from Port Jefferson Station died Wednesday evening after she lost control of a 2019 Dodge Ram and hit multiple obstacles, including large trees, in Yaphank, Suffolk police said.

Candice Ogiejko had been driving north on County Road 101, when the police said she veered toward the center grass median and overcorrected.

The pickup skidded across the lanes, crashed into the northeast corner of Old Dock Road, and struck curbing, fencing and then the trees, according to the police.

The Dodge Ram finally stopped down an embankment near a parking lot at about 8:40 p.m., the police said.

Ogiejko was pronounced dead at the site, the police said.

The vehicle was impounded for safety checks. Anyone who can help detectives should call 631-854-8552.