Four-car crash in Deer Park leaves one dead, police say

One of the four motorists in a four-car crash died after his vehicle and another were hit from the rear by a third car and pushed into a Deer Park intersection, where they collided with a fourth car on Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

The man, who was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip after the collisions, which were reported about 10:37 p.m., police said.

His identity will not be released until his family is notified.

He and a woman behind the wheel of a 2001 Honda Accord were stopped at a red light heading east on Grand Boulevard, according to the police, when a man driving a 2009 Mazda slammed into them from behind.

All three cars push into the intersection, where they collided with a 2020 Nissan sedan driven by a man who was traveling south on Deer Park Avenue.

The Toyota was pushed across Deer Park Avenue and off the road, the police said.

The drivers of the Honda and Mazda were taken to local hospitals to be treated for noncritical injuries, the police said. The Nissan motorist was not harmed.

All four vehicles were impounded for safety checks.