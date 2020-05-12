TODAY'S PAPER
Driver killed in Long Island Expressway crash near Melville exit, Suffolk police say

A Suffolk County police officer investigates a fatal one-car crash on the eastbound Long Island Expressway near Exit 49 Monday night. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A driver on the Long Island Expressway died Monday night after crashing a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan into a pole while headed east near the Melville exit, Suffolk police said.

The motorist, a man who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. His vehicle was impounded for safety checks, police said.

The collision occurred between exits 48 and 49 at about 11:12 p.m., police said.

Anyone who can help with the investigation should call 631-854-8252. 

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

