A driver on the Long Island Expressway died Monday night after crashing a 2016 Chrysler Town and Country minivan into a pole while headed east near the Melville exit, Suffolk police said.

The motorist, a man who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. His vehicle was impounded for safety checks, police said.

The collision occurred between exits 48 and 49 at about 11:12 p.m., police said.

Anyone who can help with the investigation should call 631-854-8252.