By Joan Gralla
A 35-year-old man died in the early hours of Thursday after the BMW he was driving hit a parked car and then crashed into a fence, a tree and a shed in Port Jefferson Station, Suffolk police said.

Joel Almanzar, who lives in Port Jefferson Station, had been driving on Greene Avenue off Bicycle Path when he left the road at about 1:30 a.m, police said.

Almanzar, behind the wheel of a 2014 sedan, was pronounced dead at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

