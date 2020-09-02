A driver died and his female passenger was critically injured after he struck a fire hydrant and then a tree in Middle Island on Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

Jesse Ahern, 38, of Center Moriches, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The only person with him, Karen Schneider, 34, of Ronkonkoma, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The approximately 9:50 p.m. crash occurred on West Bartlett Road, south of East Bartlett Road. The 2009 Honda Civic that Ahern was driving will undergo safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.