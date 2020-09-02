TODAY'S PAPER
Driver killed in Middle Island crash, Suffolk police say

A Center Moriches man died Tuesday night when

A Center Moriches man died Tuesday night when his car left the road and hit a fire hydrant and a tree in Middle Island, Suffolk police said. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A driver died and his female passenger was critically injured after he struck a fire hydrant and then a tree in Middle Island on Tuesday night, Suffolk police said.

Jesse Ahern, 38, of Center Moriches, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The only person with him, Karen Schneider, 34, of Ronkonkoma, was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The approximately 9:50 p.m. crash occurred on West Bartlett Road, south of East Bartlett Road. The 2009 Honda Civic that Ahern was driving will undergo safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash should call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

