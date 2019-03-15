A driver was drunk when she crashed into a vehicle parked at a Medford 7-Eleven, then the store Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated shortly after the 9:20 p.m. crash on Horseblock Road, police said.

No one was injured, authorities said.

Police said she had hit the store's facade. A store cashier Thursday night said there was minimal damage.

Photos from the scene showed what appeared to be a pickup truck with front-end damage and a white van, which was parked in front of the store, with side and rear damage.

Suffolk officers and Suffolk sheriff's deputies responded to the crash, and a woman could be seen being led away in handcuffs.