Cops: Drunken driver crashed into van and 7-Eleven store in Medford

Police said she had hit the store's facade. A store cashier Thursday night said there was minimal damage.

Suffolk County Police arrested a female driver of a truck after she hit a parked van in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven on Horseblock and Station roads in Medford on Thursday. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Ellen Yan
Print

A driver was drunk when she crashed into a vehicle parked at a Medford 7-Eleven, then the store Thursday night, Suffolk police said.

The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated shortly after the 9:20 p.m. crash on Horseblock Road, police said.

No one was injured, authorities said.

Police said she had hit the store's facade. A store cashier Thursday night said there was minimal damage.

Photos from the scene showed what appeared to be a pickup truck with front-end damage and a white van, which was parked in front of the store, with side and rear damage.

Suffolk officers and Suffolk sheriff's deputies responded to the crash, and a woman could be seen being led away in handcuffs.

