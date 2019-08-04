Police are investigating the death of a Ridge man who drowned in his home swimming pool Sunday evening, Suffolk County police said.

Homicide detectives responded to the home on Raynor Road around 6:30 p.m. after a family member called to report finding 67-year-old Kenneth Kelly unresponsive in the above ground pool, authorities said.

Kelly, who lives at the home, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, police said.