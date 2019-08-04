TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Man drowns in Ridge home swimming pool, police say

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
Print

Police are investigating the death of a Ridge man who drowned in his home swimming pool Sunday evening, Suffolk County police said.

Homicide detectives responded to the home on Raynor Road around 6:30 p.m. after a family member called to report finding 67-year-old Kenneth Kelly unresponsive in the above ground pool, authorities said.

Kelly, who lives at the home, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, police said.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Skateboarders Devin Votta, left, and brothers James and Levittown natives longboard for a cause
The feast of St. Rocco is celebrated by Feast of St. Rocco celebrated in Glen Cove
Anthony Piccirillo, the Republican candidate for Suffolk County Piccirillo files overdue campaign finance forms
Sisters Erica Coreas, 16, left, and Paola Fuentes, At Salvadoran-American festival, colors overlap
Brookhaven Town Highway Department workers clean out drains Brookhaven wants underground camera for pipes
Brian Shields was inducted into the 2019 class LIer inducted into pro wrestling hall of fame
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search