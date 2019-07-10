TODAY'S PAPER
Man drowns at Captree Street Park, official says

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An attempt to retrieve a crab net might have led to the drowning of a man off the fishing pier at Bay Shore's Captree Street Park early Wednesday morning, a state park department spokesman said, though the U.S. Coast Guard and Suffolk County responders pulled him from the water and performed CPR.

Sheng Liu, 54, of Mineola, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital about an hour after the State Park Police at 1:11 a.m. were informed there was a man in the water.

“Preliminary information indicates that the victim may have entered the water trying to retrieve a crab net after a line came free,” the parks department spokesman said by email.

The New York State Parks Police are investigating the death; any witnesses should call 631-669-2500.

