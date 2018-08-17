Suffolk detectives are investigating the possible drowning of a child at an East Islip home Friday night.

Rescuers were called to Percy Williams Drive just before 6 p.m., and they rushed a child to the hospital, Suffolk police said.

An East Islip fire chief said one of his department's volunteers drove from his home nearby to perform CPR on a 2-year-old girl before other rescuers arrived.

The girl was found in an inground pool in the back yard, said Second Assistant Chief Mark Charvat, who also rushed to the house. He said her grandmother had been watching the girl.

The girl was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore by the Islip Exchange Ambulance, Charvat said.

Other details were not immediately available Friday night.