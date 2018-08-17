Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Possible child drowning in East Islip being investigated by police

Suffolk detectives are investigating the possible drowning of

Suffolk detectives are investigating the possible drowning of a child at an East Islip home Friday night. Rescuers were called to Percy Williams Drive just before 6 p.m., and they rushed a child to the hospital, Suffolk police said. Photo Credit: String News Service

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

Suffolk detectives are investigating the possible drowning of a child at an East Islip home Friday night.

Rescuers were called to Percy Williams Drive just before 6 p.m., and they rushed a child to the hospital, Suffolk police said.

An East Islip fire chief said one of his department's volunteers drove from his home nearby to perform CPR on a 2-year-old girl before other rescuers arrived.

The girl was found in an inground pool in the back yard, said Second Assistant Chief Mark Charvat, who also rushed to the house. He said her grandmother had been watching the girl. 

The girl was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore by the Islip Exchange Ambulance, Charvat said.

Other details were not immediately available Friday night.

Latest Long Island News

A culex pipiens, one of the mosquitos that Offiicials: Mosquito samples positive for West Nile
Governor Andrew Cuomo makes an announcement about healthcare, Trump: Cuomo's comment 'career threatening' mistake
Michael Troy, 16, of Franklin Square, right, sits Shrek the Musical performed for special audience
The Sand Land Corp. site in Noyack on State: Sand Land mine site to stop accepting debris
Lisa Weitzman arrives at a disciplinary hearing in Long Beach district asks state to act on special ed teacher 
Village of Hempstead Police logo. Officials: Possible bias incident in police dept.