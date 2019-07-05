Man drowned in Fire Island Pines' pool, police say

A man appears to have accidentally drowned in the swimming pool of a Fire Island Pines restaurant called the Canteen on Thursday evening, Suffolk police said.

Carlos F. Medina, 32, of Manhattan was unconscious and unresponsive when Marine Bureau officers, responding to a 911 call, found him at about 7:05 p.m., they said.

Medina was pronounced dead at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. The county medical examiner will determine the cause of death, the police said.

Anyone with information should call 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.