Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man's body found in Peconic River

Suffolk County and Riverhead Town police detectives were

Suffolk County and Riverhead Town police detectives were called to Grangabel Park to investigate a possible drowning Saturday afternoon, police said. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A man died, possibly by drowning, Saturday in the Peconic River in Riverhead, Suffolk County police said.

Homicide detectives with Suffolk County police and detectives with Riverhead Town police were called to Grangabel Park to investigate a possible drowning about 4:20 p.m., police said.

That is when they found the “body of an unidentified man … in the Peconic River,” Suffolk police said.

The incident was not deemed criminal, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

