Cops: Man's body found in Peconic River

A man died, possibly by drowning, Saturday in the Peconic River in Riverhead, Suffolk County police said.

Homicide detectives with Suffolk County police and detectives with Riverhead Town police were called to Grangabel Park to investigate a possible drowning about 4:20 p.m., police said.

That is when they found the “body of an unidentified man … in the Peconic River,” Suffolk police said.

The incident was not deemed criminal, police said, adding that the investigation is ongoing.