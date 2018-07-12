TODAY'S PAPER
Official: Possible drowning at Robert Moses State Park

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com
Print

Two women walking along the beach at Robert Moses State Park pulled a possible drowning victim out of shallow waters, a parks official said on Thursday.

The women, who found the man about half a mile from the area lifeguards protect, called 911; the park police, lifeguards and EMTs all responded and CPR was performed, said George Gorman, Long Island regional deputy director of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

The man's condition was not immediately known.

Cautioning the details still are preliminary, Gorman said officials do not yet know whether the man had a heart attack or had tried and failed to swim to the shore.

“He was right where the water and sand meet,” Gorman said.

The victim, who was in his early 60s, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, he said.

Park police are investigating; the man has yet to be identified.

