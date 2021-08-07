TODAY'S PAPER
Man drowned off Smith Point County Park in Shirley, Coast Guard official says

Suffolk County Aviation and divers from the Mastic

Suffolk County Aviation and divers from the Mastic Beach Fire Department located a man who had been swimming off Smith Point County Park, and his body was recovered by the U.S. Coast Guard, a spokesman said. Credit: John Walthers

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Searchers Friday night pulled a man out of the water who had been swimming off Smith Point County Park in Shirley, but he was later pronounced dead at the Peconic Bay Medical Center, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

"We were out looking for him for quite a while," said Petty Officer John Hightower, who estimated the rescue started around 7 p.m.

"Suffolk County Aviation and divers from the Mastic Beach Fire Department located the person, and then one of our boats from Station Moriches recovered the body," he said, adding CPR was attempted.

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

