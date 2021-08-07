Searchers Friday night pulled a man out of the water who had been swimming off Smith Point County Park in Shirley, but he was later pronounced dead at the Peconic Bay Medical Center, a U.S. Coast Guard spokesman said.

"We were out looking for him for quite a while," said Petty Officer John Hightower, who estimated the rescue started around 7 p.m.

"Suffolk County Aviation and divers from the Mastic Beach Fire Department located the person, and then one of our boats from Station Moriches recovered the body," he said, adding CPR was attempted.

No further details were immediately available.