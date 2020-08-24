TODAY'S PAPER
Body of North Babylon woman found in waters off Lindenhurst, cops say

On Monday a 911 call reported a body floating in the water in the Great South Bay, off of Venetian Boulevard. Marine Bureau officers responded and pulled a woman later identified as Vita LaValle out of the water. Credit: James Carbone

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
The body of a North Babylon woman was found floating in the Great South Bay in Lindenhurst Monday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the apparent drowning of Vita LaValle, 58, after her body was found by a boater, floating in waters off Venetian Boulevard at about 1:50 p.m., police said. Marine Bureau officers responded to the scene.

LaValle was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office. But no foul play is suspected.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

