Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini and members of the Suffolk County District Court on Monday are expected to announce the creation of a drug treatment plan to divert eligible defendants from the criminal justice system, according to a news release.

The Comprehensive Addiction Recovery and Education Program, or C.A.R.E. Program, would allow nonviolent defendants, who are charged with certain misdemeanor offenses and are suffering from substance abuse, to participate in the drug treatment program, according to the release. In exchange, pending charges would be dismissed.

Sini, members of the District Court, the defense bar, and representatives from the treatment and recovery community are expected to make an announcement on the program at 11:30 a.m. at the Suffolk County courthouse in Central Islip.