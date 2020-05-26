TODAY'S PAPER
Ducklings rescued from storm drain

By The Associated Press
Five ducklings were rescued Monday from a storm drain as their mother looked on, Southampton police said.

The ducklings were first spotted around 1:15 p.m. in the drain on Flanders Road in Riverside.

It took about an hour for police officers, firefighters and wildlife rescuers to pull the ducklings to safety using nets, police said.

The mother duck “watched over the entire rescue,” the police department said in a news release.

Monday's rescue was at least the second time this month that a family of ducklings have been saved from a Long Island storm drain.

On May 10, a Suffolk County police officer pulled seven ducklings to safety from a drain behind a West Babylon church.

In that case too, the mother duck was waiting close by.

