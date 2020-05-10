TODAY'S PAPER
Cops rescue ducklings from West Babylon storm drain; reunite them with mom

Suffolk County police officers Sunday evening work to

Suffolk County police officers Sunday evening work to rescue ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain in West Babylon. Credit: SCPD

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A family of ducklings were reunited with their mother after being rescued from a storm drain in West Babylon on Sunday, Mother's Day, Suffolk County police said.

Officers from the First Precinct responded to the rear of Our Lady of Grace Church on Albin Avenue at around 5:15 p.m. after a 911 call of ducklings falling into a storm drain, authorities said. The officers notified the department’s Emergency Service Section.

Police Officer Mark Collins scooped out seven ducklings using a large net, reuniting them with their mother, who was waiting close by, officials said. One injured duckling was taken to a local animal hospital for treatment, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee Robert Brodsky on June

Robert Brodsky is a breaking news reporter who has worked at Newsday since 2011. He is a Queens College and American University alum.

