Six ducklings rescued from storm drain, police say

Suffolk County police officers and Babylon Highway Department

Suffolk County police officers and Babylon Highway Department employees rescued a family of ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain on Friday. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Newsday Staff
Six ducklings that fell into a storm drain Friday in Lindenhurst were reunited with their mother after police and Babylon Town employees rescued the waterfowls, police said.

First Precinct officers responded to South 15th Street and West Hoffman Avenue about 7:15 a.m. after a 911 caller reported that the ducklings had fallen into the drain, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

“Babylon Highway Department employees removed the grate from the top of the drain and Emergency Service Section Officer James Brucculeri climbed into the drain and rescued the six ducklings,” police said

