Long IslandSuffolk

DWI charge for wrong-way driver on Sunrise Highway, Suffolk police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Wading River woman faces a driving while intoxicated charge after she drove in the wrong direction for several exits early Sunday on Sunrise Highway Suffolk police said.

A motorist called 911 at 1:25 a.m. to report a car traveling eastbound in a westbound lane near Exit 44 in Islip, police said. Suffolk highway patrol officers soon spotted Maria Latora, 26, driving a 2017 Honda Accord in the wrong direction, but she failed to stop when they attempted to pull her over.

Officers then closed the eastbound lanes at Exit 50. When Latora reached the exit, she made a U-turn and began traveling westbound before stopping for an officer on the service road between exit 50 and 50A, police said.

Latora was charged with driving while intoxicated and held overnight at the Fourth Precinct. She is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

