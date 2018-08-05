TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Morning
81° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Driver charged with DWI after striking 5-year-old boy

The child's condition has been downgraded from critical to serious, police said.

Riverhead Town Police at the scene of a

Riverhead Town Police at the scene of a crash in Riverhead, where a 5-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle on Saturday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com
Print

A Riverhead driver who struck and seriously injured a child on a bicycle Saturday was charged with DWI, police said.

William H. Downing, 77, who was driving a 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT, was attempting to make a left turn onto Doris Avenue from Lewis Street  at 6:41 p.m. when he collided with the 5-year-old boy, police said.

Police said they found the boy lying in the roadway with serious injuries to his head. The boy was flown by Suffolk County Police Department helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. His condition has been downgraded from critical to serious, police said.

Downing was charged with DWI, pending toxicology results.

The case is ongoing and police have asked anyone who witnessed the accident to contact detectives at 631-727-4500 ext. 326.

Latest Long Island News

Ridge fire officials are proposing a $14 million Proposed new firehouse up for vote in Ridge
Kidsday reporter Hamza Cheema with his mango milkshakes. Try making this delicious treat
Something fishy is going on here
The east jetty at the entrance to the Storm-battered jetty to be replaced, officials say
Barry Cowen, who owns property in three Long Fees to pay local taxes online vary widely across LI
Lattingtown Beach is located the end of East Swimming advisories for 16 Nassau beaches