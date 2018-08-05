TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Driver charged with DWI after striking 5-year-old boy

The child was in stable condition at Stony Brook University Hospital, police said.

Riverhead Town Police at the scene of a

Riverhead Town Police at the scene of a crash in Riverhead, where a 5-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle on Saturday. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com
A Riverhead driver who struck and seriously injured a child on a bicycle Saturday was charged with DWI, police said.

William H. Downing, 77, who was driving a 2003 Cadillac Escalade EXT, was attempting to make a left turn onto Doris Avenue from Lewis Street at 6:41 p.m. when he collided with the 5-year-old boy, police said.

Police said they found the boy lying in the roadway with serious injuries to his head. The boy was flown by Suffolk County Police Department helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital. His condition was stable on Sunday, police said.

Downing was charged with driving while intoxicated, pending toxicology results, police said. He was released after posting $500 cash bail at his arraignment Sunday morning.

The case is ongoing and police have asked anyone who witnessed the collision to contact detectives at 631-727-4500 ext. 326.

