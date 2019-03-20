Alisa and John McMorris have found it easier to talk about the death six months ago of their 12-year-old son in what prosecutors say was a drunken driving crash — and talking about how and why he died is crucial for them now.

On Wednesday, they brought their messages of making smart choices and of celebrating Andrew McMorris' brief and effervescent life to hundreds of young people in their hometown, at Shoreham-Wading River High School. They talked about their son's enthusiasm for life, and they talked in excruciating detail about how he lost it when an accused drunken driver plowed into Andrew's Scout troop in Manorville on Sept. 30.

They spoke at an expanded version of the Choices and Consequences program the Suffolk District Attorney's Office often does for school districts.

"Some of you knew who Andrew was," John McMorris, a guidance counselor in the Miller Place School District, began quietly. With snapshots of his son's life behind him on a screen, he told them of his son's many enthusiasms, including flight.

In one picture from last summer, he posed with his flight class in front of the police helicopter that would transport him to Stony Brook University Medical Center a few months later.

John McMorris said he and his son's Scout troop were in formation not far from where their planned 10-mile hike began when a Mercedes-Benz driven by Thomas Murphy veered off the road into them. Andrew was the last boy hit, his father said.

"That man was drinking all day," John McMorris said, evenly. "One of his buddies offered him a ride, but he refused. This was 100-percent avoidable."

Alisa McMorris, a physician assistant, recounted the panicked series of events that ended with the family gathered around her son's body, after doctors determined he was brain-dead. His injuries were so severe his organs could not be donated.

"We realized Andrew is leaving us," she told the silent auditorium. "We played his favorite music. We whispered in his ear and told him that we loved him."

Students sniffled as she continued: "I'll use your strength, my baby boy, and make sure this never happens to anyone else, and that's why I'm speaking to you today."

Andrew's older sister, Arianna, 17, has done her part, starting the high school's new Students Against Drunk Driving chapter.

"I don't want to sit around and do nothing with my life," she said. "My goal is to help students make better decisions."

And if they make one bad decision by getting intoxicated, Alisa McMorris urged them not to compound it by driving.

"Any of you here can call me at 3 in the morning, and I will come get you," she said.

Assistant District Attorney Brendan Ahern, chief of his office's Vehicular Crimes Bureau, urged students to take Alisa McMorris up on her offer, or to call their own parents if they find themselves intoxicated somewhere with no way to get home.

"Your parents want to get that call," Ahern said. "Not a call from the police, and not a call from the medical examiner."