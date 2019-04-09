A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded off the South Shore of Long Island Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The tremor, considered minor, happened at 7:22 a.m., with the epicenter being about 33 miles southeast of Southampton, according to the USGS.

A magnitude 3.0 quake can be "felt only by a few persons at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings," according to the USGS.