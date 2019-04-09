TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
47° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

USGS: Magnitude 3.0 earthquake off Long Island

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded off the South Shore of Long Island Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The tremor, considered minor, happened at 7:22 a.m., with the epicenter being about 33 miles southeast of Southampton, according to the USGS.

A magnitude 3.0 quake can be "felt only by a few persons at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings," according to the USGS.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Robert Hoenig leaves Nassau police headquarters in Mineola ADA: LI man who fired shots had modified gun
FDNY firefighter and U.S. Marine Christopher A. Slutman, Officials: FDNY member killed in Afghanistan
Randy Stith, a Hempstead school board member, was Former police officer sentenced to probation
The city has declared a public health emergency For Williamsburg residents, measles vaccine or fine
Fog along Horseblock Road in Medford on Tuesday Forecast: Foggy morning, 'noticeably cooler'
This Sound Beach Cape is listed for $259,990. 3 LI homes under $300,000