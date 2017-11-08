East End voters ousted two incumbent town supervisors and gave Democrats a supermajority on two other town boards in Tuesday’s election.

Riverhead’s incumbent town supervisor, Republican Sean Walter, was defeated by Democratic challenger Laura Jens-Smith after eight years in office. With Democrat Catherine A. Kent also picking up a council seat, the Riverhead Town Board will include Democrats for the first time since 2010.

In Shelter Island, Democratic incumbent Jim Dougherty lost the seat he has held for 10 years to Republican challenger Gary Gerth. About half of the town’s population of approximately 2,200 turned out to vote in a race decided by 101 votes.

“Democracy is alive and well on Shelter Island,” Dougherty said, noting high voter turnout. “That’s terrific and it’s very healthy.”

The East Hampton Town Board is set to be controlled entirely by Democrats with the election of Peter Van Scoyoc as supervisor, and Kathee Burke-Gonzalez and Jeffrey Bragman as town council members. Van Scoyoc will be able to appoint a new council member to serve the rest of his council term until 2019. Councilwoman Sylvia Overby, who was not up for re-election, is also a Democrat.

Democrats also swept the Southampton Town races, with voters re-electing Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman, who recently switched from the Independence Party to the Democratic Party, over Republican challenger Ray Overton.

Incumbent Councilman Stan Glinka, a Republican, lost re-election to Democrat Tommy John Schiavoni while Democrat Julie R. Lofstad held onto her council seat.

The only Republican on the town board will be Councilwoman Christine Scalera.

Schneiderman said 2018 might be the first time Democrats hold a supermajority on the town board in its history.

“It’s not going to change any of the policies I’ve been promoting,” Schneiderman said.